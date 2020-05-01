DES MOINES — A former Fairfield man will spend more than three years in prison after his sentencing for investment fraud.
Bruce Hauptman, 67, pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in November 2019. He was accused by prosecutors of convincing multiple victims of investing in businesses he created, promising significant returns.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the victims did receive occasional payments for part of the interest they were owed, but were unable to recover their money in full. Investigators found Hauptman used some of the money for persona use, including mortgage and rent payments, as well as personal expenses.
Hauptman was ordered to serve 42 months in prison and pay more than $2.1 million in restitution.