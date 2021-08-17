OTTUMWA — The former treasurer of the Wapello County Historical Society has been jailed and charged with multiple felonies.
Investigators in court filings say that John Cobler, 68, of Ottumwa, wrote checks to himself from the account of the historical society, defrauding the organization of more than $32,000.
Cobler was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; fraudulent practices, a class C felony; and first-degree theft, a class C felony. If convicted of all three, he faces up to 35 years in prison.
According to court records, Cobler had an initial appearance on Monday and then posted bail and was released.
Police said from Sept. 27, 2019 through June 21, 2021 he would write checks to himself, but record the names of other people or companies in the checkbook register. He worked as a treasurer for the organization at the time.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 23.