OTTUMWA — The League of Women Voters and the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center have scheduled a community forum on mental health services in Wapello County, citing a need for accurate and current information.
The two entities are co-sponsoring a community forum scheduled for April 1, from 9-10:30 a.m. The forum will be held in the conference room at the west end of the Mental Health Center building, 1527 Albia Road in Ottumwa.
A panel representing those on the frontlines of the community's mental health services will be present. Those include Christina Schark, Director of the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center; Don Phillips, Wapello County Sheriff; Brian Morgan, member of the Wapello County Board of Supervisors; and Jessica Dawdy, Counselor at Evans Middle School.
State Reps. Austin Harris and Hans Wilz, and State Sen. Cherielynn Westrich have been invited to share their views on legislation in place now, or needed in the future.
Admission is free, and audience members will have a chance to ask questions of legislators and panel members.
