OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa charity is receiving a helping hand from a foundation based in Chariton.
The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation gave the Family Crisis Center a $10,000 donation. A release from the foundation said shelters and organizations that offer help to victims of domestic violence are often recipients of such grants.
The Ottumwa center provides assistance to people experiencing domestic violence by providing safe housing. It also helps people get access to counseling, food and short-term needs.
Presentations of the donations were made at the Seats, Inc., manufacturing facility in Chariton. The foundation donates to charities that are in employees’ hometowns.