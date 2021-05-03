MORAVIA — Jim Baty of Moravia was recently recognized by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa.
He was recognized as the 2020-21 Larry Meisner Contractor of the Year by the organization. The award is presented to someone who has achieved significant accomplishments for the construction industry, the merit shop philosophy, and ABC of Iowa.
Baty and his son, John Baty, are electrical contractors and partners of Baty Electric, which will celebrate 40 years in 2022. Jim started the one-man business in 1982, serving Moravia, Albia and other communities in the area. He has mentored several craftsmen and sponsored them in ABC’s apprenticeship program.
During the presentation, Greg Spenner, president and CEO of ABC of Iowa, said, ““Jim personifies exactly how small-town contractors across Iowa operate – providing exceptional service to rural areas, a strong history of supporting the merit shop philosophy, an unwavering commitment to his community and neighbors and improvements in the construction industry through mentorship of the next generation.”
Baty and his wife Vicki are Ottumwa natives and graduates of Ottumwa High School.