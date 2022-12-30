Four candidates have applied for a district associate judge positions for Judicial Sub-District 8A.
Patricia Jean Lipski, Patrick John McAvan, Terri Alayne Menninga and Ellen Ruth Ramsey-Kacena submitted applications for the post, and will be interviewed Wednesay at the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney.
The interviews are open to the public for observation and listening, but no questions or comments are allowed. Applicant submissions and materials also will be open to the public.
Prior to the interviews, however, the public is permitted to submit comments or recommendations regarding the qualifications an an applicant by sending an email to cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov.
A commission will then submit the names of two nominees to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will appoint one of them within 30 days.
District 8A includes Poweshiek, Mahaska, Keokuk, Washington, Monroe, Wapello, Jefferson, Appanoose, Davis and Van Buren counties.
