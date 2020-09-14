OTTUMWA — There were four new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County, according to state data as of 10 a.m. Monday.
The number of confirmed cases of the disease in the county has grown to 1,193 since the pandemic began in mid-March.
There were two new cases in Appanoose County and one in Davis, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The state of Iowa had 406 new cases reported on Monday over the last 24 hours. There were three new deaths statewide, 199 new recoveries and 3,210 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties for case growth Monday morning were Polk (72), Linn (31), Woodbury (31), Sioux (25) and Johnson (23).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.