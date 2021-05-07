OTTUMWA — Four teams will be representing the Ottumwa Community School District at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in Orlando, Florida, next month.
Odyssey of the Mind, a creative problem-solving competition, provides five problems with varying subject matter each year. Teams choose which problem to work on, create a solution and present it in competition.
Ottumwa teams participating in the World Finals include three from Evans Middle School. The Owls focused on a virtual problem and is made up of Talise Plate, Grady Zuithoff, Jade Davis, Noah Fogle, Alyssa Turner, Lydia Krueger and Adeline Thompson. Oh No, It’s a Trap selected a structure problem and includes Carlos Jimenez, Carson Palmer, Marijose Andrade, Tamsin McElderry, Karen Rameriz, Violet McFarlin and Yerusalem Gebremedhin.
The third Evans team, along with an Ottumwa High School team, selected the classics problem, Omer and the Beanstalk, bringing favorite story books come alive. Members of the Evans team are Luke Thompson, Andrew Hunger, Anthony Rivera, Molly Freikfert, Jaclyn Blackwell, Giselle Cordova and Emerson Keith. The OHS team consists of North Lindell, Teagan Holman, Madi Greene, Lydia Roling, Gael Batres, Carter Kendrick and Samantha Kamphalonavoug.
The teams will compete with about 300 teams from around the United States June 11-12.