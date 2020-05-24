OTTUMWA — County officials have announced the death of a fourth person in Wapello County from the COVID-19 virus.
The patient was older than 80 and was receiving medical care, but officials are not releasing additional information.
County totals available Sunday morning indicated 456 cases of COVID-19 in Wapello County, an increase of 14 over the previous count. Of those, 206 people have recovered, giving the county 250 active cases. Eleven people are hospitalized.
State totals show a higher total, with 499 cases in Wapello County and an active case load of 346 cases. Another 123 people in the county were tested on Saturday, and the county had a 13 percent rate of positive tests.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Wapello County has the sixth-highest rate of infection in Iowa.