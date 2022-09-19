For the first time in two months, the Ottumwa City Council will be discussing franchise fees, and both the gas and electric utility fees are potentially in front of the council at Tuesday's meeting inside City Hall.
A public hearing regarding the gas franchise fee is on the agenda for the meeting, while it's possible the council could take action on the electric franchise fee with Alliant Energy, which was tabled at the July 19 meeting, but must be removed from the table for action to be considered. The gas utility fee was voted down at that meeting.
The city is looking to impose a 3% franchise fee on both, which would raise utility bills by an average of about $4.30 per month, while bringing in about $1.6 million to the city.
The city is seeking franchise fees to help alleviate a revenue shortage. A revenue purpose statement, which outlines what the fees can be used for, was adopted for each at the July meeting. While the city will use some of the revenue to replenish job losses over the years, that revenue also will go toward street improvements, economic development initiatives, energy assistance for low-income residents, etc.
Revenue from franchise fees assists the general fund, which is at its maximum tax levy limit and draws most of its revenue from property taxes and is used for public safety, public works, culture and recreation as well as salaries. The city has been able to lower property taxes the last few years and seeks to continue that trend, but signaled that a lack of additional revenue could result in scaling back of services residents and businesses depend on.
The council determined that in July, inflation was an issue for many people in the city and that adding on to that burden was too much to handle at that time. However, with gas prices falling and inflation potentially easing, franchise fees have again come before the council. Also, it can take up to six months for the fees to be implemented, which will be near the time the city must approve its budget.
Should either, or both pass, it will be the first of three readings of the ordinances.
In other business:
• The council is expected to set Oct. 4 as the date for a public hearing for an amendment to the 2040 Our Ottumwa Comprehensive Plan by proving two-year plan updates, which would include progress reports and goal-setting.
• The city is seeking to spend approximately $41,500 on leadership training for city leaders and other employees to address "teamwork and communication" between employees. Part of the reason for the expense is for current employees, but also for the 25% of the workforce that will be retiring in five years.
• The city is looking to enlist the assistance of Retail Strategies to recruit business and retail to the downtown area over a three-year period, which will start with a strategic plan the first year, then recruitment the second and third years.
• The city also is asking the council to approve an agreement with Design Workshop to create construction documents for a 12-tennis court complex as part of Greater Ottumwa Park. The location of the complex is expected to be announced when the park master plan is revealed at a public meeting Wednesday. Bidding for the tennis court project could occur in October.
Prior to the council meeting, there is a board of health meeting to condemn structures at 868 S. Davis St.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
