OTTUMWA — First Resources Corporation will receive a new 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with a side-entry wheelchair conversion lift on behalf of the Tenco Foundation and its beneficiaries.
The Tenco Foundation board voted unanimously to fund FRC with the purchase to meet immediate needs of the agency and to replace aged assets.
The new addition to the FRC fleet will be utilized within Centerville's Disabilities Services Program, and will help to meet the transportation needs of individuals within the program to socialize, participate and integrate in the community at large.
"FRC appreciates the support of Tenco Foundation in providing the funds for this new lift van," said First Resources board president Ellen Moreland. "A new van was very much needed for safe transportation of our clients."
Tenco invests in the mission of FRC to meet programmatic needs, assist with capital projects and provide funds to help individuals with disabilities to achieve their goals and dreams through grant opportunities.
FRC Chief Strategic Officer Marc Roe believes the purchase will have a great impact on the individuals served.
"First Resources is so grateful for the support we have received from the Tenco Foundation with the funding of this vehicle. Wheelchair-accessible vans are very costly, which creates a natural barrier to community integration for those who are wheelchair-bound," he said. "This gift from the foundation and the benefactors who fund it will help to change the trajectory of the lives of our clients in the Centerville area, and help us continue to fulfill our mission."