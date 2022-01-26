OTTUMWA — First Resources Corp will be hosting the Souper Bowl Chili Lunch at locations throughout the agency’s service area.
The event is a drive-through chili lunch on Feb. 11 starting at 11 am. Consumers can look forward to a hand-painted ceramic bowl, chili, and bread prepared “to-go” for $10.00.
This is an opportunity for the agency to raise funds to help support various program needs and services. The Souper Bowl offers consumers chili and bread as a great lunch option, but more importantly, the Souper Bowl is selling hand-painted bowls made by participants of First Resources Corp. programming.
The mission of First Resources Corp. is to provide community-based programming, and provides a fun and creative skill-building opportunity to individuals at FRC.
Programs participating in painting bowls that will be sold at various locations include Hourly and Day Habilitation Disability programs, Residential Care and Mental Health programs, Gender Specific Life Skills, and CHOICES Drop-In Centers. The funds raised in each community will go back into the participating programs.
Each location is offering pre-order options, local locations for the Souper Bowl include:
• Ottumwa — 710 Gateway Drive. Call (641) 814-1081
• Bloomfield — 107 E. Franklin St. Call (641) 682-8114 and ask for Angel
• Centerville — 102 W. Washington St. Call (641) 682-8114 and ask for Missy
• Fairfield — 101 N. 16th St. Call (641) 682-8114 and ask for Kaitlyn
• Keosauqua — 100 Van Buren St. (Hotel Manning). Call (641) 224-5387
• Oskaloosa — 117 1st Ave. West. Call (641) 672-1690
• Sigourney — 117 N. Main St. Call (641) 682-8114 and ask for Michelle