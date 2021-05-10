OTTUMWA — Free hemoglobin A1C screenings will be available this week.
The screening is a blood test that those with diabetes use to manage blood glucose levels and provides information about an individual’s average level of blood glucose over a two- to three-month period
Screenings will be done in the Hy-Vee Healthy YOU Mobile in store parking lots. Registered dietician Becky Graeve will conduct the test and review the results with individuals immediately following it.
Times for the screenings are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday in the South Hy-Vee parking lot and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the lot at North Hy-Vee.