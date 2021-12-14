OTTUMWA — Don't go hungry this Christmas. The Masons and UAW Local 74 invite everyone to receive free Christmas Day dinners.
This year's dinner will again be available through home deliveries only. Phone orders will be accepted starting Dec. 13. Limit of six meals per household. Delivery area limited to Ottumwa city limits.
Call 641-680-7167 to reserve a meal. Include your name, address, phone number and the number of meals requested. There are no cost to receive the meals.
The annual Christmas dinner meals were a tradition that initially began by the Ottumwa Masons in 1982. It's currently sponsored by the local Masonic lodge in Ottumwa and the UAW Local 74 union.
Each year many individuals and businesses come together to donate time and food to make the event possible.
Those interested in volunteering can contact the UFCW at 641-799-3096 or stop by the union hall at 1305 E. Mary St. on Christmas day at 8 a.m. for meal prep or 9:30-10:30 a.m. for delivery help.