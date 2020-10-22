OTTUMWA — Students in the Ottumwa area will continue to eat school meals for free during the duration of the school year.
“It’s an extension of what we already have,” said Yvonne Johnson, director of food and nutrition services at Ottumwa Schools.
The summer food program the district participates in was at first extended through December 2020. On Friday, the USDA extended the program through June 30, 2021, “to allow schools and other sites to continue to provide meals at all costs to no children,” reads a release from the district.
“We were already doing [the initial extension],” Johnson said, “and then (USDA Secretary) Sonny Perdue announced we were doing it through the end of the school year. We didn’t have to apply for that. It was just an extension of what we were already doing.”
“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” Perdue said.
Johnson said the district gets reimbursed for every meal they serve, so participation is key.
“For every meal that we serve for breakfast and lunch, we get reimbursed. Because we do all our prep, we do everything in-house, we have some administrative rates we get to use,” she said.
That rate is $2.37 for each breakfast and $4.15 for each lunch.
“It’s a huge benefit for our district and every district that participates," she said. "It’s a win for our district because everyone eats for free. Free meal qualification has nothing to do with it.”
Eddyville-Blakesurg-Fremont Community School district also sent out a release that they are participating through May 31, 2021.
Johnson stressed that no one pays for the food service under the program. Even families that pay full rate for school lunch in normal times get to participate at no cost. At breakfast rates of $1.40 for breakfast and $2.55 for lunch for a full-pay elementary student, that amounts to $3.95 each day for both meals, Johnson said, which equals nearly $80 in savings per month for those families.
“It’s a huge cost savings for families. Any family can pick up these meals. They can participate and not have to buy those groceries,” she said.
In addition to students at “closed sites,” meaning they are in school and eat on location, any child 18 and under can participate, Johnson said.
What that means is that the Friday meal distribution site sees not only parents picking up meals but also day cares picking them up to serve throughout the following week.
“We encourage that. It’s designed to help out all the families with children up to age 18,” Johnson said.
It also means students in the virtual learning program or homeschooled children can participate in the program.
“Anyone who’s not in a school building during the school day,” Johnson said.
In addition, she has seen 18-year-old students from Indian Hills come through the distribution site as well as grandparents who babysit their grandchildren during the work day. “The child doesn’t have to be present. It’s perfectly fine to do that.
Anybody can pick up meals for anybody,” Johnson continued. “We don’t require them to have to be a parent or guardian. It allows parents or guardians to pick up meals for their children.”
The drive-thru pickup site is open from 10-11 a.m. Fridays outside Ottumwa High School, and participants receive five breakfasts and five lunches. “It allows them the benefit of having food without the expense of that food for the week,” Johnson said.
And, with a change in the weather on the horizon, they plan on continuing that “open” distribution site on Fridays.
“If we have a Friday that is canceled due to weather, they will still have that site available for pickup,” Johnson said. “It gets a little tricky when the weather turns, but we have a plan.”
There are likely to be revisions in that distribution schedule around holidays, such as the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, but Johnson said the same amount of food will be distributed.
“This is an important victory for our students,” Johnson said of the extension. “I’m an advocate, I think breakfast and lunch shock be part of the school day normally when we’re not under a pandemic, so I think this is just wonderful.”