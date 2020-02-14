OTTUMWA — Three weather records fell in less than 24 hours in Ottumwa. Two wer obscure, the other was downright frigid.
Thursday saw Ottumwa top out at 10 degrees, which was actually a little warmer than expected. It set a record low high and, yes, that makes sense. It was the lowest high temperature ever recorded for Feb. 13.
Thursday also saw Ottumwa record the lowest mean temperature for the date. Given that the record low was -7, set back in 1960, that’s an impressive statement for how little temperatures varied.
Given that setup, it should not be surprising that Friday saw Ottumwa set a new record low. Temperatures fell to -10 sometime around 5 a.m. That was substantially colder than the old record of -3, which was also set during the cold snap in 1960.
The good news is that warmer weather is arriving, though it is accompanied by strong winds. Forecasters expect temperatures to rise overnight Friday, leading to a Saturday high of 43 degrees. The 40s will stick around through Monday. While temperatures will drop back closer to normal early next week, a return to subzero temperatures is not expected.