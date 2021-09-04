OTTUMWA — One man is dead and another faces multiple charges after a Friday night stabbing at an east side Ottumwa motel.
The Ottumwa Police Department responded to a call at 9:52 p.m. of a stabbing in Room 43 at the Stardust Motel at 2211 Roemer Ave., where it found 43-year-old Ottumwa native Joshua David Barnhill with a stab wound to the chest.
Barnhill was transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, but died as a result of his injuries.
A little over an hour after the police department found Barnhill, at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Wapello County Sheriff's Office located and identified the suspect, 39-year-old Robert Wayne Milford Jr., near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Kruger Street in Ottumwa.
Milford was initially arrested for providing false information to a police officer and possession of methamphetamine, both misdemeanors. Milford was then charged with second-degree murder.
Both men were staying at the motel when the stabbing occurred. Milford was in Room 48.