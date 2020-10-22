BLAKESBURG — The Friends of Blakesburg Public Library organization was recently notified it would receive a grant for $15,317 from the Wapello County Foundation, to be used to purchase and install an energy-efficient HVAC system in the library.
The library is currently under renovation, with the next phase of the renovation beginning in early 2021, including plumbing upgrades and the installation of the HVAC system. The organization hopes to have the funds to also upgrade the electrical system at the same time.
The Wapello County Foundation grant brings the total of grant funds the organization has raised or been pledged to $89,817. The organization has also received grants from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation ($47,000) and the Cargill Cares Grants Committee ($15,000). The Wapello County Board of Supervisors also awarded a grant of $12,500 that was used to purchase and install doors and windows to help complete the first phase of the renovation.
In addition to the funding, the Friends of Blakesburg Public Library has raised approximately $70,000 since 2014 through donations and fundraising efforts. The first project of the renovation came at a cost of $46,000.
Each of the grants has required some matching funds, generally 25% of the awarded amount.