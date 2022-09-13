OTTUMWA — In conjunction with the International Day of Service on Friday, Friends of Ottumwa’s Parks is organizing an Ottumwa Community Day of Service that day from 10 a.m.-noon.
The organization is teaming up with the Ottumwa Community School District, United Way of Wapello County, local civic Groups, job corps, church groups and any individual volunteer that would like to participate for a clean-up effort in Ottumwa’s parks and neighborhoods.
In addition to the clean-up, the goal is to mentor children on the importance of having pride in our community, understanding stewardship, and learning about the various civic organizations involved. We are encouraging everyone to be a role model for our upcoming generations.
Individual volunteers can sign up for the event via the online registration link on the United Way website, or by contacting them at (641) 682-1264. They will be providing a t-shirt and lunch to the volunteers that sign up.
Everyone’s efforts will be celebrated in a closing ceremony to take place at Central Park following the clean-up at approximately 12:15 p.m. We encourage all individual volunteers to bring their lunches and join us at this time.
