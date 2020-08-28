From Edinburgh to Ottumwa: Englishwoman uses DNA to track her roots to Iowa

An Englishwoman’s long search for her father has landed her in Ottumwa.
Marie Newton, of Liverpool, England, said she was conceived in 1965 in Edinburgh, Scotland. All that she knew about her father was that he was stationed there, passing through on his way home during the Vietnam War. He had a two-week leave and met her mom in that time. There was no knowledge of the baby before he shipped back home.
“I lived with my mom until I was 5,” Newton said. “My mom was murdered when I was 5 … on Christmas Day.
“I was only 5 years old and knew nothing” about her dad’s identity. It seemed, at the time, it had died with her mother.
Newton then went to live with her stepdad and his wife.
“That’s how I went from Scotland to England,” she said. “I lived with them until I was 15 and lived on the streets. I’ve looked after meself and raised me children.”
But the mystery of her father’s identity stayed with her.
“I didn’t have any family of my own,” she said. “I always missed that half of me and who my dad was.”
Then last year, Newton suffered a brain hemorrhage and a few strokes. That health crisis led to her decision to try Ancestry “just to try to find out where he came from, at least,” she said. “I didn’t know where he came from, but I would have that region at least.”
She received her DNA test results on Oct. 29, 2019. But she waited to reach out to anybody. She said she didn’t want to hurt anybody, particularly over the holidays. After the new year, she began reaching out:
“I’m not out to hurt anyone, I’m just trying to complete the missing part of the puzzle and at least have a name for my dad,” she wrote.
That’s where Brenda Morgan of Ottumwa came in. In the “loads of matches” Newton received from her DNA test, she found links to Morgan’s family.
“She had four matches here in the U.S.,” said Morgan.
On Jan. 2, the pair began their correspondence.
“My father was a member of the American Navy and was stationed in Edinburgh, UK 1965. I was born Feb. 1966 at which time my father had already sailed away and shortly afterward all correspondence stopped. 1971 at the age of 5 my mother was murdered and so the name of my father died with her,” Newton wrote to Morgan. “I recently completed an Ancestry DNA test so I could hopefully find information regarding my father, the biggest missing piece of me. I have tried several avenues without success due to having no confirmed details. The reason I am contacting you is regarding some of your clients that are DNA matches to myself … I believe these could be related to me on my father’s side.”
Three of those matches were Morgan’s husband and two children.
“I’ve been doing ancestry for about 30 years,” she said, and is the administrator over the accounts. The search started with the Morgan side of her husband’s family, but nothing matched up. Then, with the help of her niece, they managed to track it to the other side of his family.
“Within less than two hours, we found her dad who she’d been looking for for almost 20 years,” Morgan said. “I said, ‘Let’s call Jimmy Buck. He’s the only one that wore a retired veteran’s hat.”
Buck, who was born and raised in Ottumwa and retired from John Deere Ottumwa Works, now lives in Tennessee and is a cousin of Morgan’s husband. She reached out to him and asked if he had been in Edinburg at that time.
“He said, ‘I was there and I was on shore leave and I was with somebody, but I don’t think she’s mine.’”
Then he called back. “If she is mine, she deserves to know and so do I,” he told Morgan. He asked her what he needed to do.
She arranged for him to do an Ancestry DNA test. “We knew before he took the test that she belonged to Jimmy,” Morgan said. Newton’s ancestry also linked her to Buck’s brother, as well as several names from his mom’s side of the family.
The official results came in Feb. 14. It was a match.
“That’s what my dad said to me: It was the best Valentine’s Day gift ever,” Newton said. “He was delighted. He had lost his only daughter a couple years ago. He was thrilled to find out he not only had a daughter but also grandkids and great-grandkids now.”
The discovery has been a gift for her kids and grandkids as well. “They’re astounded. Absolutely astounded. They’ve never had a grandad before,” Newton said.
In fact, one of her children is pregnant with her third child, a boy to be named Jimmy Joe after Buck. Buck will be traveling to England in November to see the new baby and the rest of Newton’s family.
But it won’t be the first time he’s tried to get over there. Buck was originally scheduled to fly over there April 29, but then COVID-19 hit and the borders were closed.
So Newton began her attempt to visit the United States. But that attempt hit some snags, too. She traveled from Liverpool to London, a seven-hour trip, thinking her Ancestry DNA results would be enough to get on the plane. It wasn’t. Instead, she was told, she had to provide results from an immigration DNA kit. In England, those are $700.
Morgan decided to do some looking around. She found out they were $340 in the U.S., so she got some ordered. Then, because they’re a legal test, they had to be done in front of a lawyer, doctor or notary public.
“They got those results and they were there waiting, but Jimmy couldn’t get into his email,” Morgan said. So then they had to write letters with the test account number listed in order to change the email account the results were delivered to Newton’s email address. Those results were received two weeks ago.
“She finally was able to get on the plane [last week] and come over here,” Morgan said.
Newton flew into Knoxville, Tennessee. “My dad met me at the airport. It was amazing, amazing,” she said. They spent some time together in Tennessee before traveling to Ottumwa Monday.
Since then, Newton’s newfound family has been showing her the sights, and she’s been meeting all her relatives, including Buck’s daughter and granddaughter. She’s in disbelief about how much family she has now.
“My dad’s taken me to all the places where he worked … so finding out about my history, basically,” she said. She’s hit spots like the Canteen and the American Gothic House, too.
She’s also been searching out American things that aren’t found in England. “Meatloaf. We don’t have that over there. That was brilliant, that meatloaf. I’ve always wanted to try it,” Newton said.
She and Morgan were also planning on trying to hit some rummage sales, which also aren’t found in England.
“I just want to take in as much of the culture as I can. We’re making sure we hit everything, leaving no stone unturned,” Newton said. “I love it, absolutely adore it. It’s the best place I’ve ever been in me life.
“I’m still meeting family and things. I’m still on me adventure, so it’s not over yet.”
In fact, on Friday they were leaving for Davenport to meet yet more family, and then it’s back to Tennessee, where Buck is planning to take her to the Cherokee reservation and to see the shows near his home at Pigeon Forge. From there, she’s scheduled to return to England Sept. 9.
“I’ve never been this happy before,” Newton said. “It means everything, absolutely everything. It’s that piece of me I’ve never had before. They’ve all been so welcoming and loving. That’s something I’ve never had before
“I wasn’t wanted by my stepdad and his wife. It’s family I’ve never had. It’s love I’ve never had, being wanted I never had. I never thought in a million years this was going to happen.”