CENTERVILLE — An Ottumwa man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested by authorities in Centerville Thursday.
Clinton Andrew Wynn, 43, of Ottumwa, was arrested Thursday afternoon at 18th and Maple streets in Centerville. He was arrested on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Wynn had been charged with state felony charges in October in Fairfield after he was arrested with 33 pounds of methamphetamine. Prosecutors soon after dismissed the case because Wynn had been indicted on federal charges, according to court filings.
A press release from the Centerville Police Department said officers were surveilling a home they had been told Wynn was staying at in Centerville. Investigators with the Southeast Iowa Interagency Drug Task Force ultimately spotted Wynn and began to follow him. The department said Wynn is known to be armed and assault police officers.
Officers then attempted to stop the vehicle at 18th and Maple, and as they approached Wynn's vehicle he attempted to flee, according to the press release.
During that attempt, he collided with another police vehicle, and additional officers were able to pin the vehicle to prevent Wynn from leaving the area, they said.
Wynn was transported to the Appanoose County Jail before he was released to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Assisting the Centerville Police Department were the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Ottumwa Police Department, Southeast Iowa Interagency Drug Task Force, South Central Iowa Drug Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the DEA and U.S. Attorney's Office.