Whenever Kevin Young sat on a rock to rest, drink some water or down a snack, and ponder how tired he was, he was snapped back to reality.
"Both of my parents died 13 days apart from each other in February 2019," Young said. "It was very tough to watch. That was my motivation."
Young, who resided in Ottumwa through graduation from Ottumwa High School in 1978, continued to push forward. The 60-year-old recently completed a 1,815-mile, 38-day bike ride down the Pacific Coast states — chronicled every day on his Facebook page — as a promise to his dad.
Getting to that point was a long process.
In 2001, Young and his father, Billy, a lifelong Ottumwa resident, rode from Seattle, Washington, to Portland, Maine, on a journey that took the entire summer that year. It was a bucket list dream for the newly retired Billy, who worked for the United States Postal Service for 33 years. Their next trip together was going to be down the West Coast. It never materialized.
"My dad was a cyclist, and doing that was his dream when he retired," he said.
This year's trek from Port Angeles, Washington, to the southern border at Tijuana, Mexico, was called the "Billy Young Memorial Bike Ride." When he started on Sept. 11, Billy's birthday, Kevin Young was flanked by a pair of friends. Personal reasons took them off the ride, leaving Young to finish more than half the ride himself.
Well, himself and "Electric Bike Mike," which Young called his bicycle, similar to Wilson the volleyball in the movie "Cast Away."
"When you're by yourself, there is a lot of uncertainty," said Young, who recently retired as a sales manager of racket sports for Wilson Sporting Goods. "I'm an adventurer, but even then you have the what-ifs. When you're 60, you get a little sore. It's a little tougher to get up in the morning."
The route Young took on his bicycle was similar to one he'd taken by car in the past. He said wildfires in the region also were potential obstacles.
"The fires just made the air smoky as hell, especially in Washington, Oregon and northern California," he said. "The air quality was just not good, so being along the coast the whole ride on the way, getting that air off the Pacific Ocean. ..."
Then, there was the COVID-19 pandemic, which had been a serious problem in the western states. Still, Young couldn't determine a better place to be.
"It was probably the safest place to be because you're already self-isolated and outdoors," he said. "I can't think of a better way than to be in the middle of nowhere. All that time I just detached myself from what was going on, and that was probably the best part."
Young did suffer two flat tires along his journey, but was fortunate enough to find a shop close by in Fortuna, California, on Highway 101, one of the most scenic drives in the country.
"Changing the tires on a bike these days is not like it used to be," he said. "You have all the cables back there now. I was back on the road in two hours, so it was like I had some guardian angels."
Still, another highlight of the trip was the people he met along the way. When he had to mask up, he did, and during several stops people would ask him what he was doing and why. He grabbed plenty of attention.
"Things are really crazy and wacky now," he said. "But seeing people and visiting with them really restored my faith in humanity."
Young, who lives in Ridgefield, Washington, just north of the Oregon border, left Ottumwa after high school and studied at the University of San Diego. He was a standout tennis player at Ottumwa, then played on USD's NCAA Division I team before starting a long career at Wilson.
But cycling? That was new. He never figured he would see himself do the traditional tire-dipping ceremony at the Strait of Juan de Fuca at the U.S.-Canada border, and then renting an SUV for the journey home, stopping through six national parks on the way.
"I never considered myself a cyclist," he said. "But I guess I am now.
"It was a brutal trip and I hope to not do it again," he said. "But to finish it, I feel like I accomplished something for my parents. There's a great satisfaction in that."