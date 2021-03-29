ELDON — Bethany Short doesn't feel negative pressure, just a personal responsibility to students, staff and the community within the Cardinal Community School District.
"It's really invigorating to know we're on the frontlines," said Short, the Social and Emotional Aspects of Learning (SEAL) interventionist at the school. "In my years here, we've never had anything like this."
The "this" is Short's project, creating curriculum for the "Happiness 360" project, which is based on a parable of "Orange Frog," a story written by Shawn Achor that has guided the school's day-to-day functionality and attitude for about five years. The International Thought Leadership Network, which reached out to the school, published the book.
Now, the school is taking it a step further. Short is creating an integrated curriculum that will expand from K-12 students as well as staff and, hopefully, into the community. It's a concept that will allow students and staff to take part in a series of "modules" with one month of learning in each, and four lessons per module. Even students at home will be able to access the curriculum.
"Ideally the first Monday of the month begins a new module," Short said. "And Tuesday through Friday will be review to give time to complete challenges or keep the momentum flowing."
The COVID-19 pandemic wasn't the start of the project, but it has accelerated it. Since last March, when the pandemic began shutting down schools, Cardinal's administration has constantly looked for ways it could continue to reach out to its community.
"Happiness 360" is just the newest way.
"We believe the health and social emotional wellness of our students and staff is critical. These workshops are designed to help bring happiness practices to our school community," said Cardinal elementary principal Heather Buckley. "This program will be the first social and emotional program created in partnership with the Orange Frog and we're excited to be part of it."
The rollout of "Happiness 360" will come in phases as the school year winds down, but it is expected to be piloted beginning in April, when there the parable will be introduced. After that, the following modules will be introduced:
• Gratitudes. The module is based on the concept that as humans intentionally look for positive aspects of the day, they will train their brain to do it automatically.
• The Doubler. This is based on writing about positive experiences, and seeing twice the benefit. The benefit is not only the experience, but then writing about it to experience the positive reinforcement of it.
• Fun 15. The idea is that exercise creates happiness, but that exercise looks different to everyone.
• Meditation. The concept is to be still and intentional with thoughts. Calming the mind creates space for wholeness.
• Conscious Acts of Kindness. If people intentionally look for ways to create happiness for others, it will do the same for them.
Each of the modules also carries accountability, meaning there will be a collaboration between peers, staff and family so participants remain engaged.
"This is really about healthy and whole living. I think we would have done this regardless of COVID," Short said. "Every teacher here uses these concepts, and I love that we get to be part of this."
Even though some tweaks may have to be made over time, and much of the early success will be based on the overall response of the school district, Short believes it'll be there to stay.
"I can tell you this is living, breathing curriculum," she said. "There really isn't a stopping point, especially as you build it and grow it into the community.
"I don't see this program ending," she said. "I think this is how we're going to do business. But the people here trust us, and if we have to restart something, we'll do it so it's better."