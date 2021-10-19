OTTUMWA — Not long ago, Cara Galloway was like a lot of other people in Ottumwa. It seemed like a stepping stone to something bigger.
Now, it's her home, and it still may lead to something bigger.
Galloway, 35, is the youngest Ottumwa City Council nominee this year, but has come to one conclusion about her pursuit of one of the three open seats on the council next month.
"I have a late start running for office," she said to members of The Courier's editorial board Oct. 12. "It's like, 'Why didn't I start running earlier?'"
Galloway, a program coordinator for Southeast Iowa CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate), serves on multiple boards and commissions throughout the city, all while being a mother to a young daughter. She's attended city council meetings and Wapello County Board of Supervisors meetings for months.
However, she believes Ottumwa's issues are connected to each other.
"Most people are going to say roads, public safety and housing," said Galloway, when asked for her opinion of Ottumwa's biggest challenge. "Everything is interconnected, and I think it does go back to looking deeper and finding the root cause.
"We live in a county with high poverty, high substance abuse disorders, high child abuse and neglect," she said. "When we look at everything, the poverty, substance abuse and mental health affect people's ability to maintain employment, to stay in houses. We need it so families will want to stay in Ottumwa because it's safe and stable."
Galloway believes the city is on the right track when it comes to recognizing its diversity, but there is still a long way to go. She wants to be at the forefront of continuing that path.
"I think the city is really trying to get people on boards and commissions of diverse cultures, but I think it's more than just that," she said. "If we want that, then we need to explain what it means to sit on a board. We know that diversity is coming here, but none of our signage in Ottumwa is in any other language. It's all English, and that's not very welcoming for a community that's growing (more diverse) pretty quickly."
Galloway also believes it's important to reach out to other communities with Latino and other ethnic populations, such as West Liberty, to see how they have thrived.
"We have some great Latino businesses, and we have some African businesses too. But how we can better incorporate them into our city?" she said. "We don't need to re-create the wheel, but we need to do a better job reaching out to those cities."
Galloway said government transparency is important, and believes it's important to share the same information with the public she receives, but also to dispel any notion the council members don't listen to their constituents.
"Council people are elected to do what's best for Ottumwa," she said. "I do think it's the responsibility of a council person to reach out and ask, 'You know, we have this issue coming up. Tell me what you want. Tell me what your thoughts and views are and help me understand it.'
"What you tell me may or may not change my idea, but I think it is important to have that constant communication, especially with different departments that it will affect. Without that, we're always going to miss something."
Galloway was also asked about tax-increment funding for both the hotel at Bridge View Center and a proposed housing development on Bonita Avenue. One will see some local tax money return relatively quickly, the other will take longer.
"Let's be honest. We don't have people knocking at our doors to build and bring businesses here. So I think in certain situations, TIF funding is appropriate and should be used on a case-by-case basis," she said. "The benefits have to outweigh the costs, and we can't just have everyone out there believing that we're going to give them a TIF just because they asked for it."
Galloway believes Ottumwa has good days ahead of it, and she wants to be a part of it.
"I want our community to not only be better for my daughter, but for the other generations out there and the kids and families I work with," she said. "I truly see the potential of Ottumwa, and I want to continue to make Ottumwa better.
"I will listen to people and try to do my best."