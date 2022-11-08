OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library will be holding a virtual chat with author Bonnie Garmus Thursday at 1 p.m. as she discusses her debut New York Times bestselling novel "Lessons in Chemistry."
To register, visit libraryc.org/ottumwapubliclibrary/22556. The author chat is part of a series conducted by the library with funding from the Ottumwa Public Library Friends Inc.
"Lessons in Chemistry" is set in 1960s California and features the singular voice of chemist Elizabeth Zott, a scientist whose career takes an unexpected detour. Zott is not your average woman; in fact, she would be the first to point out that there is no such thing as an average woman.
But it's the early 1960s, and her all-male team at Hastings Research Institute takes a very unscientific view of equality. Except for one: Calvin Evans, the lonely, brilliant, Nobel-prize nominated grudge-holder who falls in love with — of all things — her mind. True chemistry results.
But like science, life is unpredictable. Which is why a few years later, Zott finds herself not only a single mother, but the reluctant star of America's most beloved cooking show "Supper at Six." Zott's unusual approach to cooking ("combine one tablespoon acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride") proves revolutionary. But as her following grows, not everyone is happy. Because as it turns out, Zott isn't just teaching women to cook. She's daring them to change the status quo.
Garmus is a copywriter and creative director who has worked widely in the fields of technology, medicine and education. She’s an open-water swimmer, a rower and mother to two pretty amazing daughters. Born in California and most recently from Seattle, she currently lives in London with her husband and her dog, 99.
For more information, contact library director Sonja Ferrell at (641) 682-7563 x202, or sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org
