OTTUMWA — COVID-19 topped the list of concerns Iowa Rep. Mary Gaskill addressed to Ottumwa Rotary Monday afternoon.
She referred to Wapello County being listed as one of the most infected counties in the United States last week. “I don’t know what’s going on, so please, keep your distance,” she said as she urged mask-wearing and following social distancing guidelines.
“One of my priorities is to minimize the risk as much as possible to our teachers and students,” she said, with the start of school just around the corner. “We should absolutely offer a virtual option” for those who want one.
Ottumwa Superintendent Mike McGrory, who was attending the meeting, assured her the district was doing that.
Gaskill said the most recent legislative session in Des Moines was an interesting one. Out of abundant caution, she said she was tested for COVID-19 both before and after attending the session. “I’ve been very, very cautious,” she said, noting that she has a daughter living with her who is at high risk. “It’s too bad we don’t have a rapid response test.”
She said during the session she voted for plans to honor and support “heroes on the front line” and thanked those who have kept the food supply chain moving throughout the pandemic. She said there was frustration, though, during the process. Instead of working together to find balanced solutions, she said too many partisan and divisive issues crept into the final days of the session. “I was very disappointed” about that she said, but “we got done what we needed to get done.”
That’s when she touched on the passing of the More Perfect Union legislation. She said the resolution, which came about in response to the social unrest after the death of George Floyd, bans police chokeholds, makes it illegal to rehire officers fired for misconduct, allows the attorney general to investigate police misconduct and mandates annual bias and de-escalation training for officers. “That’s something we’ve needed for some time,” Gaskill said.
However, she said as the widow of a law enforcement officer, she is not in favor of those calling for defunding of police departments. “It’s the wrong approach,” Gaskill said.
“We can’t pay police officers enough for them to want to stay [in Ottumwa]. I think it’s very important we continue to fund our police department.”
Gaskill also shared concerns about the November election.
“I worry about the poll workers,” she said, since so many of them are age 65 and older. That’s why she urged those in attendance to vote absentee if they could.
Another possible solution, she said, would be to reach out to local businesses to see if they have younger, healthy workers that would be able to work the polls Election Day.
But she also has concerns about the increased number of absentee ballots that are expected to be mailed in. “I’m concerned about the U.S. Post Office and how they’re slowing down,” she said.
Despite her concerns, she argued in favor of absentee voting, saying the secretary of state has agreed to send out absentee ballot requests to every registered voter.
To help address the possible issues, Gaskill called for the possibility of an earlier deadline for the ballots to be mailed in or extending the window of when they can be received and still counted by a few days “if there’s a slowdown int the mail and the ballots get slowed down. I am really, truly concerned we will have an issue with that. That bothers me since I’m a previous county auditor.”