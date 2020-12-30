OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Genealogical Society recently elected its 2021 officers.
S. Sean Six will serve as president with Ruth Ferdig as vice president. Treasurer is. Pat Essick, Carol White is secretary, and Judy Forbes as historian. Bill Hansen will serve as webmaster and newsletter editor.
The society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to gathering, processing and maintaining genealogical information for its library, primarily directed toward Wapello County residents and their families. Information is also available on surrounding counties and other states.
The library is located in the Wapello Building, 102 E. Main St., Ottumwa, and includes birth records, city directories, school annuals, cemetery and burial information and records, census microfilm, obituaries from 1892 to the present, church records, family histories and more. Individual and family memberships are available.
For more information, email info@wapellocountygs.com.