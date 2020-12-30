OTTUMWA [mdash]Danny Joe Tarr, 65, a resident of Royal Oaks Care Center in Kewanee, formerly of Ottumwa, IA, died at 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in the emergency room at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee. Cremation will be accorded and no services are planned at this time. I…