OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Public Health Department has released a tentative timeline for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
However, the county cautioned that the situation is fluid and can change at any time. Based on vaccine supply right now, the department will likely start to vaccinate the general public in the middle to later part of the year.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he would like to ramp up vaccinations to 1,000,000 people a day over the first 100 days of his presidency, which begins Jan. 20. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two doses; Johnson & Johnson, which is close to seeking FDA approval, requires just one dose.
Part of the challenge logistically is having groups of 10 people ready to accept the vaccine, because once the vial is open, the vaccine must be used completely.
Currently, the department expects to complete Phase 1A, which is health care personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff, by the spring.
As soon as 1A is complete, Phase 1B will begin.
That phase includes the following groups of individuals:
• Frontline essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural worker, United States Postal Service workers, identified manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff and day care workers).
• People age 75 and older, because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness and death from COVID-19. People 75 and older who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1A.
Once Phase 1B is completed, Phase 1C will begin. This group of individuals are as follows:
• People ages 65-74 because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness and death from COVID-19. Those in the age group who are in long-term care facilities should be vaccinated in Phase 1A.
• People ages 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.
• Other essential workers as defined by Iowa's Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC), which is in the process of determining who specifically falls into the 1B and 1C categories.