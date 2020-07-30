OTTUMWA — Kelly Genners has been named as the new president and CEO of the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation after serving in the capacity since June.
Genners, an Ottumwa native, has been part of the organization since its founding in 2010. She was previously promoted to Vice President of Programs and Initiatives five years ago.
"I'm deeply honored by the confidence that has been placed in me to lead this important organization and extremely talented team," Genners said. "I look forward to utilizing my skills in this new role to advance community goals while maintaining the highest standard in grant-making and nonprofit support."
During her time with the foundation, Genners has overseen the grant and program portfolio, spearheaded grant program development and managed strategic projects for the organization.