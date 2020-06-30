OTTUMWA — Kelly Genners has been named the interim president/CEO of Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation.
Genners has been with the organization since its inception in 2010 following the sale of Ottumwa Regional Health Center and has served as vice president of programs and initiatives since 2015. She was named to the interim president last week following the departure of Steve Dust.
She has more than 20 years of experience in the not-for-profit sector and has an associate of arts degree from Indian Hills, a degree in business administration from Buena Vista University and a Master of Science degree fro Iowa State University with an emphasis on community development.
Genners’ community involvement includes serving in the C3 Stakeholder Council, IHCC Regional Entrepreneurship Advisory Board, Convention and Visitors Center Board of Directors, SparkTank Advisory Board, Main Street Design Committee as well as being a graduate of the Ottumwa Leadership Academy.