OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District will hold its second annual Back-2-School Health and Family Festival on Saturday to help families and students prepare for the upcoming school year.
This year's event will be held at the Career Campus in downtown Ottumwa on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Back-2-School Festival aims to provide families with the support they need at the beginning of the year, including resources such as vaccines, dental screenings, sports physicals, school supplies, and registration in one central location. There will be over 35 community resource booths at this festival.
Lunch will be provided and served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. by the Bulldog Cafe, JBS, Fareway, Hy-Vee, and Dr. Pepper Snapple.
There will be numerous outside activities in front of the Career Campus. A dunk tank, provided by Main Street Ottumwa, will have Principals from the Ottumwa School District inside the tank. There will be several emergency vehicles, including a firetruck, police car, ambulance, and humvee, for students to explore and take pictures.
For more information, contact Meadow Ream at meadow.ream@ottumwaschools.com, Kolby Streeby at kolby.streeby@ottumwaschools.com, or David Bossou at david.bossou@ottumwaschools.com.
