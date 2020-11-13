OTTUMWA — For Travis Reinier, the premise was simple.
"There isn't a lot of retail in Ottumwa anymore," he said Friday. "There's not a lot of options here. We had to do something."
That something was opening the Four 'O Four, aptly named because of its location at 404 Church St.. Reinier and his wife, Shawnna, first opened a store downtown years ago, then moved the business online. Now, it's back in a building.
"We were closed for about three years between our first store and when we went online," he said. "Some of that (online) was tricky getting stuff to people. The interaction with the customers is huge to us. It's a lot different just sending an email than it is to have them come in and take a look."
Reinier puts a lot of stock in the store's Facebook page, Everything's "new and used for less," which is gaining followers, but is not nearly a finished product. Through the page, he tries to keep the public updated on the store's happenings, if the hours change for some reason, etc.
The Four 'O Four may be limited on supply right now since it opened a week ago. But Reinier is optimistic that will change as he buys and sells items, such as collectibles, novelties, clothing and other items at discounted rates. Especially in a time of COVID-19, cash can be hard to come by.
"Basically, it becomes, 'What do you guys want?'" he said. "We will go to wholesalers and hand-pick what we bring into our store. That will help us bring in exactly what people want, instead of just a bunch of random items into the shop."
If someone wants to sell items to the business, the store will pay that customer 25% of what Reinier plans to retail them for. However, he may not buy everything a customer brings in.
Reinier also will consign small items, so the customer gets 60% and won't pay monthly fees if the items don't sell. Donations, no matter the price, will be priced in the shop at $10 or less.
"We're not donation-based, and we don't want to be a dump-off," he said. "We had some people who wanted to donate and didn't want anything for it, and I'm OK with that, but I don't bring anything used into the store unless it's been washed and dried and processed.
"We don't want to have that issue," he said. "So I'm not as eager about donations. I wouldn't refuse donations, but I don't want them to be insulted if they don't see it in the store."
Right now, Reinier can't keep hats on the shelves often, and name-brand discounted clothing is hot, though there is a demand for off-brand items because of budget concerns.
"My sports teams haven't done so good, but a lot of my Chicago stuff has been moving," he said. "We had some Michael Jordan stuff move. Right now, we need winter stuff.
"We've got an urban supplier we deal with, so we bring in a lot of urbanwear to Ottumwa, and that's really moved," Reinier said. "That was one thing that we've seemed to do really well on. People are glad to see that stuff come into Ottumwa because aside from Nike, Under Armour and sportswear, you don't have a tremendous selection in our town right now."
The location isn't ideal and "the parking is terrible," Reinier chuckled, but there is a steady flow of traffic on Church Street, and the store is open during good hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 on Sunday. Mondays are spent on the road, restocking the store with items people ask for.
"We've had to make overnight trips. One of our suppliers is about six hours away," he said. "I don't have them shipped to me because I haven't developed enough trust to where I can say, 'I need 100 of these.'"
The store currently has a toy drive through Dec. 18. Reinier recommends toys that are new and unwrapped. Whatever the profits are, 10% will be used to purchase additional toys to add to the drive.
"It can be anything, like a stocking-stuffer," Reinier said. "It's not about big, bulky items, especially with COVID right now.
"We've raised four kids and have a 2-year-old grandson, so we understand peoples' struggles," he said. "We don't have a lot of toys yet, but I'm not using it for a sales tactic."
The shop is small with room to grow, which is exactly what Reiner hopes to see.
"Our goal is to outgrow this building," he said. "We'd like to turn this into the Four 'O Four Discount, and open another building as the Four 'O Four and run all new in it. We have this place leased for a year, and we'd like to open a second location locally."
Still, he said his business is about serving the community.
"Every business owner wants to make money to stay open," he said. "Our goal is to stay priced in a range people can afford, and bring things to people that they don't have here already."