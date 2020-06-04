OTTUMWA — The Harlem Globtrotters will not be stopping in Ottumwa this year.
The basketball team was originally slated to play at the Hellyer Student Life Center in March, but that appearance got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to reschedule followed, but Indian Hills Community College announced this week that it will not happen in 2020.
Dr. Brett Monaghan, IHCC athletic director, said those who purchased tickets can seek a refund through their original point of purchase, following their policies and procedures. Those who purchased tickets at the Hellyer Center should contact Mallory Woltering at mallorywolterin@indianhills.edu to begin the refund process.
Those seeking more information can reach out to Monaghan.