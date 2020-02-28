OTTUMWA — The Harlem Globetrotters will swarm the Hellyer Center next month as they bring their “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Ottumwa.
“We travel all around the country, and we like to open to new markets,” said Bryce Wilson, a group sales representative for the show. “Ottumwa was one of the new markets we wanted to tap into, and hopefully we get a good outcome from that.”
Wilson said the the group, known for their red, white and blue uniforms and founded in 1926, continues to be a worldwide icon because of the surprises they continue to bring to the show.
“It’s definitely not a show you’ve seen in the past. We pride ourselves on bringing something new every year and bringing smiles to people’s faces. You never know what you’re going to get,” he said.
The Harlem Globetrotters’ website says the show has entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories, “introducing many to the sport of basketball.”
The show’s story says the team was a pioneer in popularizing the slam dunk, the fast break, the forward and guard positions and the figure-eight weave.
“We use basketball as a platform, but we’re more interested in interacting with everyone attending,” Wilson said.
As the show went international in the 1950s, they gained the moniker “Ambassadors of Goodwill,” with additional acknowledgement from Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Gerald Ford “for their ability to serve mankind around the world,” according to the website. Charitable contributions totaled more than $11 million under owner Mannie Jackson, who purchased the team in 1993.
The team also ended up gaining Saturday morning cartoon and variety shows in the 1970s and 1980s. Then, in 2002, the team was recognized for its influence on the game of basketball by being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Globetrotters continue to work with the communities they visit. Wilson said the show likes to get the local schools involved in ways such as presenting the colors or performing the National Anthem. “With Ottumwa being a new market, we’re going to try to take advantage of that,” he said.
Ottumwa’s show, set for 7 p.m. March 23, will also include a Magic Pass Pre-Show, a 30-minute interactive event held 90 minutes before all games. Those upgrading their ticket to include this option will get to meet the stars, get on the court to learn tricks and shoot hoops before the game begins.
“We love to pride ourselves on being a family-friendly show. This tour is taking the next step forward in bringing something new,” Wilson said. “We like to think of ourselves as more than a basketball game. It’s a show. We hope everyone can come out and enjoy the entertainment, smiles and laughter.”
Tickets are available at harlemglobtrotters.com, and group tickets for 10 are more can be arranged by contacting Wilson directly: 678-497-1883 or Bryce.wilson@harlemglobetrotters.com.