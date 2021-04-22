OTTUMWA — A GoFundMe has been established for Jaden Dakota Blake, a Bloomfield man who was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Ottumwa.
The GoFundMe was created to pay for the medical expenses for Blake, 26, who was ejected from a Ford Mustang he was driving after the vehicle flew off a curve and landed on its top on Eddyville Road west of Ottumwa.
Blake was then transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he died from his injuries.
As of Thursday afternoon, the account had earned $1,620 of its $5,000 goal.