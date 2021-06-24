A GoFundMe page has been posted following the death of Ottumwa native Logan Ancell in a head-on motorcycle collision with a minivan Monday evening near Jefferson in Greene County.
The page has a goal of $5,000, and $2,010 had been raised as off Thursday afternoon. According to the page, Ancell, 22, went to Jefferson to buy the motorcycle and hadn't owned it for a full day before his death.
According to information from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident with the van occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday, with Ancell riding eastbound on Highway 30. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with the westbound van driven by 62-year-old Rochelle Guess of Jefferson. Both the motorcycle and van came to rest in the north ditch along Highway 30.
Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams told Raccoon Valley Radio that Ancell was pronounced dead at the scene and Guess suffered minor injuries. Williams also said Ancell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, but the Greene County Ambulance and Jefferson Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Ancell was a 2017 graduate of Ottumwa High School.