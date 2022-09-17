OTTUMWA — Gold medalist, Collins Clingman has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Ottumwa Oktoberfest Parade. The parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in downtown Ottumwa.
Collins was one of 5,500 athletes nationwide who competed in the USA GAMES, division of National Special Olympics at the ESPN Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida in June.
Clingman won gold in the 100m walk; bronze in the 50m run; and he placed fourth in javelin. Special Olympics, founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, is a global organization that – through athletics – promotes understanding, acceptance, and inclusion among people with intellectual disabilities. A 2013 graduate of Ottumwa High School, Collins is employed at First Resources, Coal Palace Café, and Culver’s. He is the son of Jim and Judy Clingman, of Ottumwa.
Austin Jones, Ottumwa Oktoberfest Committee Chair stated, “We are so excited to have a hometown hero who went to the big stage to represent not only himself but his community and other Iowans alike. His accomplishments both on and off the field are worthy of the honor of being our Grand Marshal.”
In addition to his Grand Marshal duties, Collins will be serving up the first beer and brat Wednesday, Sept. 28 to kick off the event at 11 a.m. at the Jimmy Jones Shelter. Oktoberfest is held Wednesday, Sept. 28-Saturday, Oct. 1.
