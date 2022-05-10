OTTUMWA — When Good Samaritan Hospice Nurse Sherelyn Hornick found out that her patient’s last wish was to go fishing one more time, it was a call to action.
Hornick went to Good Samaritan’s Activity Department director Sarah Meeker to help make David Steen's last wish possible and, with camera in tow, asked Steen if he wanted to go fishing. His reply was simple.
"Yeah! I want to go fishing!" he said.
Monday was that day. Hornick and Meeker captured every moment as they first stopped at the Canteen to grab three sandwiches, then began the trek to Pioneer Ridge Nature Area for Steen's final fishing expedition. Steen told the women it had been a long time since he'd been outside for any length of time, saying the fresh air "felt good and he was excited."
Steen claimed “it has been 23 years since I'd had a canteen," and the trio ventured to the pond, where Steen gave some timely advice to his companions on a warm and breezy day.
"See how the wind is blowing the water? It is showing us to go with it. Cast with the wind and not against," he said.
Steen recalled his memories of fishing and was amused by the fishing poles used, claiming "there were no such things as fishing poles like these." Meeker cut a willow branch from a tree, attached a string and hook.
"It worked just fine," Steen said.
Over the years Steen said he enjoyed fishing on the Skunk River, and said he once caught a 24-pound channel catfish.
Meeker then asked Steen for one piece of advice to give others. Again, it was simple.
"Go. If you want to fish. Go," he said. "Do it all now while you can. Someday you won’t be able to.”
None of the fishermen caught anything on the trip, but Meeker said there were a lot of great memories, including hearing Steen quietly exclaim, "Ain't this wonderful?" as a monarch butterfly flew by him.
"I can honestly say that we are all better people for enjoying the outdoors," Meeker said. "But even better for knowing and spending our day with David Steen."