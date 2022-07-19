FAIRFIELD — The trial of Jeremy Everett Goodale, one of two Fairfield teens charged with the murder of a Spanish teacher, will not take place in Fairfield.
Judge Shawn Showers this week granted the request by Goodale's attorneys to move the trial outside of Fairfield. The trial was also delayed. A similar motion had already been granted for Goodale's co-defendant, Willard Chaiden Noble Miller.
The two teens are charged with the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead at a city park she frequently took walks last November. Investigators accuse the teens of stalking Graber, hitting her with a baseball bat, and then attempting to hide her body under railroad ties, a wheelbarrow and a tarp.
The teens, both charged as adults and being tried separately, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. If convicted, they face life in prison but would be eligible for parole because they are juveniles.
Attorneys for Goodale requested the change of venue in the case citing extensive pre-trial publicity by local, state and national media outlets. Miller's trial was moved to Council Bluffs, but the location of Goodale's will be determined at a later date.
His attorneys separately requested that an Aug. 1 pretrial conference and Aug. 23 jury trial also be continued, a request the judge granted. In their motion to continue, attorneys said the criminal discovery process is still ongoing and depositions likely won't be completed before the trial date.
Attorneys have until July 25 to work out new pretrial and trial dates and submit a proposed order to the court.
The next hearing related to the cases is currently scheduled for Sept. 1 at 9 a.m., when Miller's attorneys will challenge evidence they say was obtained illegally.
