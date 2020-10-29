DES MOINES — The statewide results from this week’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll are in, and it was a Republican sweep.
Ottumwa High School was one of more than 225 schools that participated in the event. Kanye West won the race for president local, while President Donald Trump was the victor statewide, defeating former Vice President Joe Biden 55%-32%. West was third at 9% statewide.
Sen. Joni Ernst defeated Theresa Greenfield in the U.S. Senate race state wide, 53%-38%. Greenfield was the victor in the OHS tally.
Republicans also took all four House of Representatives districts. Ashley Hinson topped Abby Finkenauer 54%-46% in the First District; Mariannette Miller-Meeks was ahead of Rita Hart 53%-47% in the Second District (Miller-Meeks won by one vote in Ottumwa); David Young had a narrow lead over Cindy Axne, 48%-46% in the Third District; and Randy Feenstra over J.D. Scholten 67%-32% in the Fourth District.
While unscientific, the Iowa Secretary State’s office noted that the 2016 Iowa Youth Straw Poll reflected the results for the general election for president as well as each congressional race in Iowa except one.
More than 31,000 students participated throughout more than 225 schools across the state. “This is a fun, hands-on learning experience that hopefully will create a lifelong interest in civics and elections for these students,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “My thanks to everyone who participated and the teachers and school leaders across the state for organizing this event.”