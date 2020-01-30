OTTUMWA — Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress might not be as familiar to residents as Ottumwa Economic Development Corporation or Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce. But it’s an organization that’s been around for about 20 years, and now the three organizations are officially one.
“The merger was asked for by our membership many years back,” said GOPIP CEO T.J. Heller. The idea of GOPIP was introduced 20 years ago, he said. “At the time, there were multiple variables why it didn’t work. Three years ago, community leaders decided to re-introduce the organization to help provide support instruction to multiple nonprofit entities in our area.”
The full merger went into place Jan. 1. It became official after it was voted in by all three organization’s boards and their memberships. “All votes were unanimous,” Heller said.
Heller was hired to lead GOPIP in October 2017. At the time, there was an umbrella including OEDC, OACC, Main Street Ottumwa, Ottumwa Convention & Visitors Bureau and Bridge View Center, Inc.; the latter three continue to maintain a relationship with the merged GOPIP.
“It’s improved efficiencies in operation,” Heller said, some of which the public may not see. “There’s reduced expenses, we can match skill sets to job responsibilities and provides a more robust value system for investors.
“My job is to essentially ensure GOPIP creates a foundation for collaboration among all the entities in our community and ensure we are driving economic development, quality of life initiatives, enriching our investor/membership proposition value, and, finally, supporting our programs and events for the betterment of the greater Ottumwa area,” he said.
“I’ve been bless to inherit an outstanding staff, fantastic board and many wonderful partners who have supported or organization and myself from Day One,” Heller said.
Although the merger is new, the events the public has come to know and love through the affected organizations will not go away. “Events the OEDC and chamber have hosted will not go away. Functions of those organizations do not go away. The only difference is they are now called GOPIP,” Heller said.
In fact, more events are being added to GOPIP’s slate. New — or returning — events on the slate include Lemonade Days and the Duck races. Heller said that’s in addition to the numerous conferences and events the CVB is hosting and the events MSO hosts on a mostly basis.
The GOPIP CEO thinks the role is a great fit for his background. His past work experience includes running the regional entrepreneurial center at Indian Hills Community College and being an executive in the private arena for more than 12 years. Plus, he has a strong relationship with Ottumwa. He grew up in the town and attended Ottumwa High School and IHCC and has operated various businesses here.
“I do have a vested interest in this community and I’m very thankful for this community,” he said. “Throughout all my career, I’ve always lived in Ottumwa even though I never really worked in Ottumwa. I always lived here; I just traveled a lot. As you get older and have kids, your priorities change, and mine did.”
And that’s where his focus is outside of work. He said his family spends a lot of time at the ballfields and volleyball court watching his son and daughter play. “All three kids play sports, so I’m constantly busy with that,” he said. The also enjoy fishing together as a family. “We’re a tight-knit group, and we enjoy that.”
He also places a high value on his faith life: “Faith in God is by far my number-one priority. My relationship with Jesus Christ takes center stage.”
As for Heller’s vision for Ottumwa, it’s nowhere but up.
“It’s my vision that GOPIP helps facilitate of a lot of the key initiatives to help make Ottumwa the gold standard in the state of Iowa in terms of being a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.
In his view, the community has good organizations, community leaders and individuals that “truly care about taking Ottumwa to that next level.”
“I think sometimes in the past, we think good is good enough,” Heller said. “I want to change that mentality. I know what our potential is and what our community can be. I have no doubt we can continue to make Ottumwa a place people want to come live.”