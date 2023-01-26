OTTUMWA — This year's Ottumwa Duck Races event, which is entering its fourth year, will be a changing of the guard as Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress hands the baton to First Resources Corp.
“As our team looked at ways to improve this event and ensure that the Duck Races grew, it became apparent that we should pass the torch to an organization who had the ability to take it to the next level," GOPIP executive director Marc Roe said. “And I can’t possibly think of an organization that can better manage its future success than First Resources Corp.”
From its rebirth, the staff and clients of FRC have been instrumental in making the event a success.
“FRC Chief Operating Officer Codie Amason has served as the Chair of the Duck Races committee and coordinated a vast majority of the event management since year one," Roe said. "The clients of the organization sorted, numbered, and packaged the ducks for delivery to the event each year.
"Further, one of the primary goals of the Duck Races has always been to give back to a local nonprofit," he said. "FRC provides critical services to our community, and they do it extremely well, so it gives me great pride to know that they will take an already great event and use their vision to give it a new and improved life to benefit those in our area.”
FRC continues to find new and exciting ways to contribute to the community and as such is proud to be a part of Duck Races moving forward.
Susan Woodford, executive director of FRC, sees great potential for this event.
"We are excited to grow the partnerships for Duck Races and work to build support for other area non-profits,” she said.
FRC’s ultimate goal is to create an annual event that engages community members and non-profits alike.
