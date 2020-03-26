OTTUMWA — A local effort to help businesses deal with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic began this week with a special offer from Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.
The program will reward Ottumwa residents and those who shop in town for doing business with local retailers and restaurants. Keep the receipts from your shopping and turn them in to the GOPiP office by email or regular mail. Receipts from businesses other than grocery stores dated after March 24 are eligible for rewards.
For every $100 people spend, they will receive $10 in GOPiP bucks, with a maximum of $500 in receipts per person, per month eligible for redemption. Amounts will be rounded down to the nearest $100. So someone who sends $125 in receipts will get the reward for $100.
Receipts can be mailed to Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, 217 E. Main St., Ottumwa, IA 52501, or emailed to shea@ottumwaiowa.com.