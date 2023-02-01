OTTUMWA — Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress (GOPIP) will hold the first annual Lean In Conference, a regional event coming to Bridge View Center March 8.
Lean In is a diversity, equity and inclusion event centered upon women, and passing the strength and wisdom of current women in leadership to those who will succeed them. GOPIP chose March 8 as the date of the conference for its significance as International Women’s Day. This is a day of celebration, as women have fought to be treated equally at work, at home, and in their communities. With this event, their voices will uplift, inspire, and engage the future generations. In increasingly diverse communities, we welcome you and we see you; but importantly, we hear you.
“We have worked very diligently to ensure that we are bringing not only an impactful event to our region, but one with some of the most successful leaders in our state from which those in attendance can learn,” said Marc Roe, GOPIP Executive Director.
“I firmly believe that in order to grow our communities, we must ensure that every person not only has a seat at the table, but an equal voice," he said. "It’s our goal with this conference for those up-and-comers in attendance and future generations alike to gain power and knowledge from this experience and forge a path to success in their own careers and communities.”
The event will feature several breakout sessions with messages from Holly Bolton of 3chord Marketing, Sandra Trejo-Wirfs of IowaWORKS, Liz Nead, Dawn Oliver-Wind, President and CEO of Iowa Women’s Foundation, Pastor Diane Kroger of Second Baptist Church (Ottumwa and Des Moines), Sonia Reyes of Iowa Department of Human Rights, Sister Irene Munoz, Lindsey Newland of The Newland Company, and Jessie McQuerry, Leadership Iowa and Programs Director of Iowa ABI.
Additionally, a lunch panel to discuss “Overcoming the Past to Be the Future” will feature conversation with Michelle Cook, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa, Carrie Dodds, Vice President of Broker Services with Iowa Corn, Billie Rhamy, Talent Brand Manager of Vermeer Corporation, and Carol Webb, city administrator for the City of Muscatine.
Finally, Lean In will feature a morning keynote address from self-proclaimed word nerd Holly Bolton, who has served in a variety of marketing, business development, and corporate communications roles for architecture and engineering firms. She has also written for Urban Land Online and is co-author of the book A/E/C Marketing Fundamentals.
The Spotlight Keynote will be from award-winning humor author Jenny Lawson, listed as one of the top 50 most powerful mom-bloggers, top 100 Websites for Women by Forbes, and multiple-time finalist for weblog, and web blog of the year. Her memoir debuted as No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, and her book “Furiously Happy…” became an instant New York Times Bestseller in 2015.
According to GOPIP Director of Investor Relations and Chair of the Lean In event Shea Greiner, “This is an amazing opportunity for women in leadership in Iowa. It will be a fun, educational, and network opportunity to find your circle and lean in.”
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and at the Bridge View Center box office at 102 Church St. Corporate discounts for bulk ticket buys can be purchased by calling the Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress office at (641) 682-3465.
