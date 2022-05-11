OTTUMWA — Marc Roe was fairly adamant during his presentation to the Wapello County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The executive director of Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress said the organization was stretching its bounds, and wants the county to be a part of that journey.
Roe outlined GOPIP's duties and the changes made in his short time as its leader, and made sure the words "greater" and "partners" weren't only serving those inside city limits.
"Going forward, we're going to be asking ourselves, 'Is this what's best for the investor, or is this what's best for the community?'" Roe said. "If it's not best for the community and not meeting our mission, we're not going to pursue it. We're not here to better ourselves, we're here to better the community."
GOPIP was formed a few years ago from the melding of the Ottumwa Chamber of Commerce, Ottumwa Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Ottumwa, Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau and Bridge View Center Inc. However, three of them wanted to use their own boards, leaving the chamber and economic development in the hands of GOPIP.
GOPIP currently has 250 members, and is often the first stop potential businesses make when determining if they will set up shop in the community.
"When I came on board, the goal was to change what GOPIP was, and to make it more regionalized, and obviously building the organization up to be a little bit more than what it is today," Roe said. "We've added the word 'region' to everything because Ottumwa doesn't operate inside of a bubble. We need everybody in this area in order to be successful economically and culturally.
He talked about economic development and some of the challenges that have created in the community, which is why he wants more voices that can have an impact.
"We're seating everybody that has the potential to affect change," he said. "They're sitting at the table at the same time. So if we need to talk about financing, everyone is at the table. If it's rule changes, everyone is at the table. This way, we don't get a bottleneck for weeks on end."
As part of GOPIP's marketing and social media campaigns, Roe has started a podcast with people or businesses; supervisor Brian Morgan was his first guest as they discussed the proposed indoor Ottumwa SportsPlex.
"We've already started the process of reaching out to the local governing bodies. We've sat and met with the mayor of Eldon, and we have an appointment with the mayor of Agency," Roe said. "Our intent is to move outside the walls of Ottumwa and look at economic development on a county level as opposed to a city level.
"We find that is very important to us," he said. "We can't market ourselves as a regional hub if we're only marketing one community inside that area."
Supervisor Jerry Parker has long believed the county and city entities need to work together, and believes GOPIP's new model of being more inclusive within the county is a step in the right direction.
"I think if we're going to be successful partners, we need to know what they do, and we need to know how we can help," he said. "We have opportunities where we all serve on committees. It takes opportunities like this to inform us, so we thank you for that."
In other business:
• The board accepted an engineering proposal for the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge for $18,500. Once the ground around the west approach to the bridge dries, the county will send some of its employees to clean up the area and remove the wood piers that are burned out as a result of a fire over the winter that closed the bridge.
"The original thought was to try and save the piers, but the engineer said they'd just be in the way," Parker said. He said the renovation could be done this year.