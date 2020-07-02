ELDON — Visitors will again have more access to one of the world’s most famous backdrops next week.
The American Gothic House Center is planning for a July 8 re-opening.
“People have still been able to come to the grounds, it’s just that the center hasn’t been open,” said Kelsy Westman, the center’s administrator. “We’re still getting people to the grounds, just not in the normal numbers.”
In fact, staff members, who are still working at the center, have maintained visitor tracking efforts even though the museum and center closed St. Patrick’s Day.
“At that point, the [governor’s] proclamation didn’t specifically mandate museums and visitors centers, but we thought it was a signal, especially since we get so many visitors from across the country and around the world. We thought it was best to get a handle on that.”
Westman said they’ve also been following the trends to determine when to re-open. “Technically, we got the go-ahead some time ago to re-open for museums, but we held off because the numbers locally were still rising,” she said. “The State Historical Society, which owns the [American Gothic] House, weren’t opening any of their sites until July 1, so we were using that as a guide as well.”
The decision to hold off an extra week, until July 8, was an effort to allow the staff time to get supplies and make sure the center was ready for people to come in.
But the reopening doesn’t mean it will be business as usual. Guidelines posted on the center’s website emphasizes that the reopening is subject to change based on COVID-19 trends and numbers. “I’ve heard things are getting worse right now, but we’re reserving judgment,” Westman said. “That’s why I was very adamant in our reopening guidelines that it’s subject to change. We might have to close again if it’s not safe.”
Additional guidelines will be put in place as well. Visitors inside the center will be required to wear masks, and groups are asked to break into even smaller groupings when entering the building.
“Our center is quite small and has a lot of tight spaces,” Westman said. “Even if groups are small, there are still spaces where you can’t keep a 6-foot distance.”
It’s also an effort to keep the center’s small staff healthy. “If one of us gets sick, it’s likely we’ll have to close again,” she added.
People will still be able to take photos in front of the house from Grant Wood’s famous painting, but they won’t be able to utilize the center’s costumes to mimic the artwork. “Unfortunately, we won’t have costumes apart from pitchforks. The clothes won’t be available because we won’t be able to wash those as often as we would need to prevent any sort of COVID transmission,” said Westman.
The guidelines further state that the pitchforks will be monitored by staff and sanitized for each use. If the staff finds there’s still a transmission risk, they will also not offer those for visitor use.
Visitors are also asked to have a plan for how they want to take their photos. Staff is normally able to assist with photo-taking, but not at this time. “We encourage visitors to make use of tripods, selfie sticks, or our selfie stand adjacent to the American Gothic House,” reads the website’s guidelines.
Westman said visitors have shown an interest in returning to the center. “As soon as we were given the go-ahead from the state to re-open, we started to get more calls asking if we were open,” she said.
She’s cautiously excited for the center to open as well. “I think I’m in the same boat as a lot of people,” she said. “We want things to do to get back to normal, but we don’t want to do anything that’s going to endanger our community.
“We still get quite a few people from out of state,” including areas that are seeing increased COVID-19 cases. That’s why the center’s staff will continue to monitor the situation and have included the provision that they may close again.
“People have been very understanding about the fact that we’re closed,” Westman said. “Hopefully, once we’re open, we’ll have an understanding public.”