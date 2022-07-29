OTTUMWA — Grace Ottumwa Church will be celebrating its third birthday and open house Sunday in its remodeled building at 13139 Angle Road.
Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a morning worship service, followed by congregants circling the building in prayer. There also will be games for all ages, lunch, and from 12:30-1 p.m., tours will be given through the building.
Among the offerings at the building include a coffee station, a ministry wing to support a variety of activities and classes, a worship and fellowship area, the Grace Garden and Grace Kitchen, and a basement that has two large meeting rooms, bathroom and garage.
Grace Church formed as a result of three Methodist churches — Willard Street United Methodist Church, Wesley United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church — merging together.
At first, Grace Ottumwa held services in the Ottumwa High School cafeteria before finding a home at 201 McKinley Ave. The church purchased the current building on Angle Road in 2020.
