OTTUMWA — Grace Ottumwa is taking advantage of its new space to help feed the community.
Members of the merged Methodist congregation have planted a 100-foot by 100-foot plot on the church’s land just north of Ottumwa to plant a community garden in an effort to address food insecurity.
While volunteer Deb Stephenson called the size of the plot ambitious for a first run, she said the church members have been inspired and guided by Asbury Methodist Church in Bettendorf, which put 35,000 pounds of food into the community last year.
“It’s a real opportunity and blessing to be able to do it an an area where [food insecurity is] a problem,” she said
She said that before planting, they coordinated with organization’s such as the Lord’s Cupboard and the food bank to determine what people wanted and intend to partner with them for distribution. She also said they tried to plant produce that as a longer shelf life as all the planting was done at the same time and will likely be harvested in a short amount of time.
The plot includes nearly 100 tomato plants in several varieties, onions, potatoes, beans, bell peppers, jalapeños, banana peppers, spaghetti squash, butternut squash, acorn squash and pumpkins. “We planted an excess of what we planned don doing,” Stephenson said. “The original mission of this was to provide the community with food, and the most efficient way to do that is a large plot with large quantity."
“We don’t want to duplicate what’s out there,” said Pastor Chris Childs. “We’re wanting to partner with community organizations that already exist” and help with their mission.
But for him, in addition to addressing food insecurity, it also holds the potential to address what he calls relationship scarcity. “This garden is not for the people of Grace to enjoy,” he said. “It’s a place for relationships to be built. This garden is for the community.”
His vision includes members of the community, whether they’re members of the church or not, coming out to the garden to learn, revisit nostalgia and meet new people. “I want people to say, ‘I belong here,’” he said.
Stephenson said the project started out with nothing when it was envisioned. Seed was donated to the project, and they partnered with the Indian Hills greenhouse in Centerville, who agreed to start the seeds for them. A fundraising church supper bought in about $1,800, with additional donations bringing the total to about $2,500. Volunteers came out to remove the top layer of sod and till the ground. “That was a lot of labor that was all volunteer,” she said, saying the project has been blessed with resources that have come forward.
Now that the planting is done, the real work lies ahead, she said. Volunteers will work to maintain the garden with the hopes of the youth group getting involved over the summer. Childs said members of the community that wish to volunteer in the garden can contact the church office to receive notice of gardening days.
Then comes harvesting and distribution. That is a challenge the church has yet to solve. “There will be a lot of learning about not wasting food, finding a place for it to go, getting it into the hands that need it in the community,” Stephenson said. “I think we will find a way to get rid of it, but we’re going to have to learn. There will be a real learning curve for next year: what we can grow, what they need, delivery, etc. I see a lot of things happening out here and being able to carry it into town. It’s a nice place to have a garden, but we have a long ways to go.”
“This is why I love Grace,” Childs said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re going to take that faithful step and not let the fear and what-ifs stop us.”