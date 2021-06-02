OTTUMWA — Country artist Jason Ringenberg, who will make his Grand Ole Opry debut Friday, is bringing his show to Pallister Brothers Brewing Company July 10.
His sixth solo album Rhinestoned was released March 5. The album reflects on the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in that musicians had to come lay down tracks one at a time. He is known as a alt-country pioneer and has been in Nashville 40 years. Rigenberg is the 2008 Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award, was the frontman of Jason and the Scorchers and is also known as Farmer Jason.
For more information on Ringenberg, visit www.jasonringenberg.com.