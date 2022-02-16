OTTUMWA — Harbor Freight Tools will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Ottumwa March 5 at 8 a.m., but company officials say they are already open to shoppers in a "soft open phase."
The store, located at 1110 N. Quincy Ave., next to Dunham's, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Ottumwa and all of Wapello County,” store manager Mike Evans said in a press release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”
Over 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has assembled a world- class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.
This new store is the 15th Harbor Freight Tools store in Iowa. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.